The election push and pull

Madurai

26 March 2021 01:15 IST

To ensure 100% voter turnout this poll, district election officials and the Indian Red Cross Society have placed a model ther (temple car) at the Collectorate. A. Rajkumar, coordinator, IRCS, said in Tamil, ther thal meant pulling the temple car and ther dhal meant election. “Hundreds jointly pull a temple car. Similarly, everyone must come together and cast their votes,” he said.

