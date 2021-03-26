To ensure 100% voter turnout this poll, district election officials and the Indian Red Cross Society have placed a model ther (temple car) at the Collectorate. A. Rajkumar, coordinator, IRCS, said in Tamil, ther thal meant pulling the temple car and ther dhal meant election. “Hundreds jointly pull a temple car. Similarly, everyone must come together and cast their votes,” he said.
The election push and pull
P.A. Narayani
Madurai,
March 26, 2021 01:15 IST
P.A. Narayani
Madurai,
March 26, 2021 01:15 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 | O.S. Manian may find it tough to weave a success story in Vedaranyam
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 26, 2021 1:16:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/the-election-push-and-pull/article34165080.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story