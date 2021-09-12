Tamil Nadu

The date of death

While poet Subramania Bharathi’s death anniversary is observed on September 11, going by the English calender, it should be on the next day — on September 12.

The death certificate issued by the then Corporation of Madras gives the date as 12 September, and the place of death as 67, T.P. Koil Street, Triplicane, Chennai, which has been converted into a memorial. The death was registered on September 21.

“The poet died at 1.30 a.m. on September 12 in 1921,” said Ravi Kalyanaraman of Vanavil Pannpattu Maiyam. “But September 11 was chosen as the official date, since according to Tamil tradition, the day starts only at sunrise. We observe both the days,” he said.


Sep 12, 2021

