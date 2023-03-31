The contribution of an unsung leader to the Vaikom Satyagraha

March 31, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST

The centenary year of Vaikom Satyagraha, the celebrations of which will be inaugurated by the Kerala and Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers in Kerala on Saturday, provides an opportunity to recall the importance of the struggle and the role played by various leaders and volunteers.

Extending invitation to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the support from the present-day Tamil Nadu to the landmark struggle, especially that of social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy, who earned the name ‘ Vaikkom Veerar’ for his role in the struggle.

Periyar’s prominent role in the struggle, which was perhaps the first time when Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of satyagraha were deployed in India for fighting caste discrimination, has been well acknowledged in Tamil Nadu, especially after the publication of Pazha. Athiyaman’s book Vaikom Porattam three years ago. However, a person who contributed to the struggle, but has largely been pushed out of popular memory, is Barrister George Joseph. He was born in Kerala, but spent a major part of 50 years of his life in Madurai, where he died in 1938. His brief leadership of the struggle was crucial. For, it was he who anticipated the arrest of the remaining leaders and invited Periyar to Vaikom to lead the struggle.

After weeks of preparation, the Vaikom Satyagraha began on Sunday, March 30, 1924, demanding the opening of streets surrounding the Sri Mahadeva Temple to those then treated as “untouchables” by the caste Hindu society. The Hindu’s report two days later recorded that at 7.30 a.m. on the first day, a message from Gandhi was read out at the camp set up by the struggle committee to the large crowd assembled. A group of leaders and volunteers from the committee then proceeded towards one of the prohibited streets, while the rest stopped 50 metres away where a ‘ theendal palaka’, a board announcing prohibition of the “untouchable” castes beyond the point, was kept.

Three youngsters in khadi clothes and cap, who had volunteered to be arrested that day, proceeded further to the point where the police had erected barricades, courteously demanding that they be allowed to pass along. The three were arrested. The routine continued every day until the police changed their tactic on April 10 and decided not to arrest. By then, prominent local leaders, including K.P. Kesava Menon and T.K. Madhavan, had been jailed and Joseph had taken up the leadership.

Interestingly, Gandhi did not want Joseph, a Christian, to play an active role. When Joseph considered taking up the leadership on invitation after the arrest of other leaders, he wrote to Gandhi, whom he had personally known since 1919. On April 6, Gandhi replied, “As to Vykom, I think that you should let the Hindus do the work. It is they who have to purify themselves. You can help by your sympathy and by your pen, but not by organising the movement and certainly not by offering Satyagraha.” However, owing to the situation, Joseph had to take up the leadership before Gandhi’s letter reached him.

For the satyagraha based on non-violence and evoking reaction from the opponent, the police decision not to arrest was challenging. With the option of forcible entry into the streets ruled out, the volunteers who tried to court arrest daily began to sit on fast in the scorching sun. Joseph immediately shot off a letter to the District Magistrate, expressing his displeasure at the decision not to arrest. He telegrammed Gandhi, seeking guidance. “Vaikom satyagraha assumed a new phase by police preventing access and refusing to arrest. Satyagrahis have sat down in front of the road fasting. More Satyagrahis intend following daily. Advise if change [of] procedure necessary, urgent,” his message read.

Sensing that he would be arrested soon, he sent another message to Gandhi, requesting him for leaders. “Am arrested. Satyagraha must continue. Overwhelming public support and numerous volunteers. Leadership only needed,” he said. Meanwhile, he communicated the situation to Madras Presidency leaders such as Periyar, C. Rajagopalachari and P. Varadarajulu Naidu. “Quit fasting, volunteers to stand or squat in relays with quiet submission till arrested,” was Gandhi’s advice. On the need for leadership, Gandhi, while acknowledging that the satyagraha had abundant sympathy across the country, questioned how far a local movement on reaching a critical stage could be turned into an all-India movement. He said that to concentrate energies of leaders from various provinces on a single local movement would be difficult. “I am hoping, however, that leaders in the Madras Presidency will not allow the movement to die for want of proper lead,” he said.

Arrested and sentenced

Joseph was arrested on April 11 and sentenced to six-month simple imprisonment before Gandhi’s replies reached him. It is in this context that Periyar handed over the charge of the Congress Committee in the Madras Presidency to Rajaji and rushed to Vaikom on April 13, after a brief meeting at Cochin with other Congress leaders. Despite facing imprisonment twice in between, Periyar was fully involved in the Vaikom struggle until its success 18 months later.

“Vaikom satyagraha is progressing well. Volunteers are pouring in from all sides…Mr. Ramaswamy Naicker [Periyar] is delivering inspiring speeches in the adjoining villages,” said a report in The Hindu a few days after Periyar reached Vaikom. After coming out of prison, Joseph did not seem to get involved deeply in Vaikom, perhaps because of the advice of Gandhi. He returned to Madurai and continued to be part of the freedom struggle. He was in close contact with prominent leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru and K. Kamaraj.

He was instrumental in setting up one of the first trade unions in India, in Madurai. He even briefly served as the editor of Young India when Gandhi was jailed. However, a few years after the Vaikom struggle, he had developed strong ideological differences with Gandhi, as evident from Gandhi’s reply to him in Young India on December 19, 1929.

Members of the Piramalai Kallar community in Madurai and surrounding regions remember him fondly by the name ‘Rosappu Durai’, because of his struggle for the community, which faced oppression under the Criminal Tribes’ Act. He died in Madurai in 1938. A bust unveiled by Congress leader P. Kakkan in 1966 in Madurai stands in his memory.