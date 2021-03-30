The co-morbidities excuse

COIMBATORE

30 March 2021 01:24 IST

While having co-morbidities makes you eligible for vaccination, it seems to be the biggest excuse to get out of poll-related work. Officials drafted for poll duty are sending requests seeking exemption, citing hypertension and diabetes. For the 4,427 polling booths, 22,000 personnel have been drafted and already, the number of requests seeking exemption have crossed the 500-mark, and a steady flow continues every day. Rejection of such requests will leave even genuine ones in the lurch, say officials.

