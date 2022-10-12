The Chief Minister distributes crop insurance to farmers

The Hindu Bureau October 12, 2022 00:59 IST

A sum of ₹481 crore is to be paid to over 4.42 lakh farmers across the State under the schemes for ‘special season’ in 2021-22

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched the distribution of crop insurance to farmers for 2021-22. A sum of ₹481 crore is to be paid to over 4.42 lakh farmers across the State under the crop insurance schemes for the ‘special season’ in 2021-22, an official release said. A sum of ₹18 crore for the ‘kharif’ season 2021-22 has been distributed to over 21,000 farmers. The Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme, aimed at compensating the farmers for the crop yield loss due to natural calamities, was implemented in 14 clusters of 37 districts through Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd. and IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited during 2021-22. The scheme for the ‘special season’ covers samba, cotton, maize and onion. The press release called upon farmers to join the crop insurance scheme. Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present at the event held at the Secretariat.



