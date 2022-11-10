The Chennai Angels invests in Bengaluru-based MY3DMeta

MY3DMeta, a 3D modelling tech company plans to utilise the ₹10.5 crore fund for building tech, IP, and business development

The Chennai Angels, an active angel investing group that was founded in 2007, has invested in Bengaluru-based MY3DMeta, a 3D modelling tech company.

An official communication mentioned that the start-up has secured an investment of over ₹10.5 crore from The Chennai Angels, Dholakia Ventures, AccelNest, Karn Nagpal, Badri Raghavan, IIT-IIM Angels, Hyderabad Angels, and others. MY3DMeta plans to utilise the fund for building tech, IP, and business development.

Founded in 2016, MY3DMeta is making cutting-edge progress in 3D modelling with the aim to enable humans to freely express themselves by enabling the creation of 3D characters, 3D NFTs, 3D digital humans, 3D objects as well as realistic and funky avatars. The company is building a 3D modelling technology engine that it claims will empower the creation of 3D assets around the globe.

Currently, the startup creates realistic, life-like, and accurate next-generation 3D models of avatars for humans and pets in one-tenth of the industry average time, at a fraction of the cost.

K Chandran, The Chennai Angels Lead Investor & CEO of SSN Incubation Foundation said: “Be it animation, NFTs, web 3.0, video games, or even the Metaverse, 3D Modelling will be the essential requirement. My3DMETA presents a solution that addresses the existing shortcomings across gaming, design, and other creative industries. Moreover, it is time and cost-efficient with unparalleled accuracy.”

Harsha P. Deka CEO and Founder of My3DMeta said “Over the last 6 years, we have been building our database of 3D assets. We now have the largest database of 3D models of humans, pets, and a massive database of objects.”

He further added, “My3DMeta is currently leveraging its large database and designers’ intuition in building a very powerful patent-pending ML platform to create, edit, store, manage, deploy, and distribute a plethora of realistic high-fidelity 3D models of humans, objects and characters created from any photo or just a description in natural language in real-time which can work on animation, gaming, web3, and the metaverse.

The platform will even generate AAA characters for AAA games in real-time.”