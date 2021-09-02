The Chennai Angels invests ₹2.22 crore in cloth diaper firm Bumberry

The company will utilise the funds raised for expanding its product range and enhancing production capacity

The Chennai Angels (TCA), an angel investing group comprising of entrepreneurs and business leaders from across Tamil Nadu, has invested ₹2.22 crore in Bumberry, a firm in the cloth diapering space. With participation from Bumberry’s existing investors Konglo and Kerala Angels, the total investment stands at ₹3.11 crore.

Bumberry was Kerala Angel Network (KAN)’s first investment after the formation of the network, early last year. Details provided by TCA show that the company will utilise the funds raised for expanding its product range and enhancing production capacity.

Started in 2013, Bumberry claims to be the first company to introduce cloth diapers in India. The Kochi-based firm was also the first company in this space to get registered on Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce sites. Bumberry also manufactures cloth diapers for adults.

The Chennai Angels’ investment director, Chandu Nair, who is also a serial entrepreneur and advisor to several start-ups in Tamil Nadu, said, “Bumberry designs, makes and sells cloth diapers that are functionally similar to disposable diapers but are also washable and hence reusable. This makes them considerably cheaper to use than disposable diapers over the 3-year diapering age of a baby. This segment seeks both convenience and affordability,” he added.

“Bumberry clearly has an edge over most others in the diapering space, with a formidable R&D team and the best in class manufacturing facilities,” said Chandran Krishnan, CEO of The Chennai Angels. He added, “They are catering to the needs of thousands of parents who expect the highest levels of functionality, safety and hygiene for their young ones.”

Over the years, TCA has invested in over 60 start-ups across various sectors.