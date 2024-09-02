ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to U.S. ban on wild-caught shrimps, India lost $500 million since 2019

Published - September 02, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The U.S.’ ban on shrimp from India was based on its law “that prohibits the import of wild-caught shrimp” from commercial fisheries, negatively impacting sea turtles.

India has suffered a loss of $500 million in the last five years on account of the U.S. ban on its export of wild-caught shrimps.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was one of the findings of a report of  conservation and trade policies on marine mammals and turtles. The U.S.’ ban on shrimp from India was based on its law “that prohibits the import of wild-caught shrimp” from commercial fisheries, negatively impacting sea turtles. “Sea turtles are incidentally caught along with fishes in fishing gears,” the report pointed out.

Presented by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) under the Union government’s Commerce Department along with the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute and Central Institute of Fisheries Technologyat a meeting of experts here last week, the report said the livelihood of fishermen had been hit by the ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country had finalised two designs of Turtle Excluder Device (TED) to be fitted in the trawl net as per the technical requirements of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. One of the designs had been approved by the NOAA for implementation in India as it facilitated  “escapement of incidentally caught sea turtles.”   It was expected that the use of TED by the fishers in the trawls would substantially reduce mortality of sea turtles.  Field demonstrations were in progress in all maritime States to create awareness among stakeholders on the importance of TED.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meet also emphasised the need for developing “an appropriate regulatory programme” for conservation on marine mammals such as whales, dolphins, porpoise and dugong, in compliance with the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) of the U.S. In this case also, the bycatch of marine mammals in fishing operations should be reduced by India, failing which the export of all wild caught items to the U.S. would be hit. 

At the meeting, Indian marine scientists maintained the view that the country’s fishermen were using indigenous methods to reduce marine mammal-fisheries interaction, saying that as per traditional beliefs, turtles were being protected by the Indian fishing community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US