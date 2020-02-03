Thanjavur temple gets ready for big event

With Thanjavur getting ready for the ‘kumbhabhishekam’ (consecration) of the 1,010-year-old Brihadeeswarar Temple or the Big Temple, a debate is on whether the temple, built by emperor Rajaraja Chola I (985 CE -1015 CE), has seen only five such ceremonies so far, as stated by the authorities.

As per the customs of Hinduism, ‘kumbhabhishekam’ is done once in 12 years. According to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, the temple had ‘kumbhabhishekam’ in 1010, 1729, 1843, 1980 and 1997.

“Our information is based on the records we have,” says a senior HR & CE official.

However, R. Nagaswamy, the 89-year-old archaeologist, who has been studying the Big Temple for decades, has a different view. He believes there must have been at least 10 such events.

He asserts that between 17th century and 19th century, there were four ‘kumbhabhishekams’, which, he claims, have been mentioned on inscriptions on the ‘kalasam’ (dome) of the temple’s ‘vimana’ (tower).

“It is part of traditions of Hinduism that when an addition is made to a temple, ‘kumbhabhishekam’ is performed,” he points out.

He goes on to cite that the Amman shrine was built by a Pandya king around 1400 CE; the Subrahmanya shrine by a Nayak ruler in the 16th century and one for Ganesha by a Maratha ruler, Serforji II. The Nayak and Maratha Kings had built Nandi Mandapam and Nataraja shrine. On all these occasions, the temple must have had ‘kumbhabhishekams’, Dr. Nagaswamy says, adding that his account is exclusive of what took place in 1729 and 1843.

Even though other experts broadly concur with him and say that the temple might have had more than five consecrations, they say the available records do not support such a conclusion.

S. Rajavelu, former epigraphist with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and now with Alagappa University in the capacity of Adjunct Faculty and Professor at the Department of History, says the available inscriptions and palm leaf manuscripts at the Saraswathi Mahal Library, Thanjavur, refer only to 1729 and 1843.

‘Not credible’

Kudavayil Balasubramanian, former curator of the Library and author of a seminal Tamil book, Rajarajechcharam, and T. Satyamurthy, former Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI and founder-president of the Rural Education and Conservation of Heritage (REACH) Foundation, concede that there are no records, as of now, to establish that more than five consecrations took place.

At the same time, they feel that it does not look credible that no ‘kumbhabhishekam’ had taken place for the temple between 11th century and 18th century.

On April 3, 1980 when the State was under President’s rule, the consecration took place after 137 years. In 1997, it was planned for June 8, but was held the next day (June 9), as a fire broke out at the “yagasalai” on the evening of June 7, triggering a stampede which led to the death of 46 persons and 107 persons getting injured. The next day, M. Karunanidhi, who was the then Chief Minister, visited the temple and comforted the affected families.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the consecration on Wednesday, says M. Govinda Rao, Thanjavur Collector, adding that Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and other senior officials of the government are reviewing the arrangements.

The HR & CE official says that in the light of the fire in 1997 ‘kumbhabhishekam’, bursting of firecrackers has been banned as this was the cause for the fire then. Instead of thatched sheds, metal sheds have been erected. The Collector adds that a large number of officials of the Fire and Rescue Services department have been pressed into service.

The official says several departments of the State government, such as the Public Works Department, Tourism, State Archaeology, Art & Culture and Revenue, apart from the Thanjavur Municipal Corporation, have set apart around ₹ 22.6 crore for executing works.