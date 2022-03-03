Thanjavur schoolgirl’s death: Due process of law not followed in investigation, says NCPCR

The NCPCR also found procedural lapses in registering child care institutions. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

March 03, 2022 20:27 IST

It recommended the DGP to take action against district police officials

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which conducted an inquiry into the death by suicide of a Class XII student in a Christian missionary-run school at Michaelpatti in Thanjavur recently, has said the due process of law has not been followed in the investigation of the case and there were procedural lapses.

Notably, while recommending action against the district officials for the lapses, the commission, however, did not arrive at a conclusion on the allegation of forcible attempts of conversion by the school authorities that created unrest in the region.

Advertising

Advertising

The girl’s death on January 19 at the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital had triggered a row after a video clip in which she alleged that the school correspondent, a couple of years ago, had spoken to her parents about converting her to Christianity, went viral on social media.

Taking cognisance of the complaint that the girl, upon refusing to convert, was forced to clean toilets and do other chores at the school hostel, a three-member team of the Commission, led by its chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, visited Thanjavur on January 30-31 to conduct the inquiry.

Raising doubts on possible evidence tampering, the Commission observed that the hall in which the deceased girl was staying had been cleaned and furniture, book, clothes or belongings of children were not there. “There might exist a possibility of tampering with evidence in the absence of proper compliance to due procedure of law. It was also observed that the alleged crime scene was not sealed and cordoned for the purpose of investigation by the local police,” the report said.

“The steps taken by the investigating authorities were observed to be not in line with the rules of procedure that should have been adopted in case of investigation into the death of a minor girl,” the report said and added that this raised suspicion on whether the investigation was fair.

The CCI (Child Care Institution) did not make sincere efforts to provide appropriate medical care to the child after she fell sick and only a local nurse was engaged for medical treatment. The lapse indicates “malicious intention” of the CCI to conceal the real reasons behind the minor’s death, the report said. It also found various procedural lapses in the registration of the CCI, originally established as an orphanage, and provision of facilities.

Making a set of recommendations to the Chief Secretary, the commission suggested that action be taken against the district authorities who had failed to take action as per the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act despite the school housing children without “valid registration.” It recommended counselling, compensation and assistance to the parents and the brother of the girl, and the shifting of children residing at the CCI immediately.

It also sought an inquiry to find out how many such institutions were functioning under the Tamil Nadu Hostel and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act 2014 and the JJ Act and a list of the same.

To the DGP, the commission recommended that disciplinary action be initiated against the district police officials for not following the due process of investigation.

(Counselling to overcome suicidal tendencies is available at the State Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s toll-free helpline 044 2464 0050)