Thanjavur school girl death

Members of BJP stage a protest infront of district collectrate in Thanjavur, in connection with a 17-year-old girl who died by suicide earlier this week.  

The death of a schoolgirl in Thanjavur district, has triggered considerable controversy in Tamil Nadu. The student, who died by suicide, was studying at a Christian missionary school in the district. She was originally from Ariyalur district, and stayed at the school hostel. Allegations have been made stating that the girl was being forced to convert to Christianity—a video clip purporting this has emerged, while the parents of the child filed a petition alleging that she was forced to carry out domestic chores at the hostel.

The BJP has launched protests with regard to this issue, and the matter is now being heard at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has also launched an inquiry into the issue.

