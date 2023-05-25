Thanjavur liquor deaths | Police suspect ‘insider’ role

May 25, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - Chennai

The police investigating the double liquor deaths in Thanjavur are suspecting the role of an “insider” in the incident, police sources said on Wednesday.

While the source of the cyanide that claimed the lives of cab driver Vivek and daily wage labourer Kuppusamy is yet to be established, investigators are suspecting a crime of passion, and, by extension, the role of a goldsmith or someone associated with jewellery-making because they have access to cyanide. The police are also looking into the possibility of professional jealousy.

Though the motive remains to be ascertained, the police suspect that the cyanide was mixed with the liquor before it was consumed by Vivek and then by Kuppusamy, who actually drank the leftover liquor.

Faulty CCTV

“It would not have been possible to mix poison in the liquor bottle without the connivance of an insider, most probably a worker at the bar. The closed circuit television (CCTV) network at the Tasmac outlet is in repair. We are tracking some clues and are in the process of examining some witnesses. We hope to achieve a breakthrough soon,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu reviewed the progress in the case with senior officers supervising it.

“Though we have some clues, it is too early to come to a conclusion on the motive. As of now, the role of an insider seems to be a clear possibility,” said the officer who did not want to be quoted.

As part of the investigation, the police are analysing the call details of Vivek and others who were present at the licensed bar at the time of the incident, police sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT