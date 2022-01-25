Thanjavur girl’s death: Mobile phone handed over to DSP

THANJAVUR

25 January 2022 17:25 IST

Court gave the directions seeking forensic investigations

A mobile phone used to shoot a video of a Class XII girl, who was studying in a Christian missionary-run school in Thanjavur district, before she died by suicide recently, was handed over to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vallam, R. Brindha, on Tuesday as per the directions of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

In the video, shot by P. Muthuvel, who hails from Ariyalur, the girl claimed that two years ago her parents were asked by the school authorities to convert her to Christianity.

Advertising

Advertising

The Madras High Court, Madurai Bench, which is seized of the matter, had directed that the mobile phone be handed over to the DSP for forensic investigations.

After complying with the court’s direction, Mr. Muthuvel told media persons that he had recorded the statement on January 17 as the parents of the deceased girl wanted to do so.

When asked whether he was a relative of the girl, he replied in the negative and said he was a family friend. He did not disclose further details saying that the case before the court.