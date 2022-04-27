Thanjavur electrocution: CM announces ₹5 lakh compensation, leaders condole
BJP chief Annamalai urges formation of high-level panel to prevent tragedies.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 expressed his condolences to the families of 11 persons who died in a high-voltage electrocution at Kalimedu in Thanjavur district.
The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ordered authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured.
Mr. Stalin will also visit the families of the deceased and the injured later in the day and offer his condolences, government sources said.
Leaders condole
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a tweet expressed her condolences and wished the iniured a speedy recovery.
Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai condoled the families and asked the Tamil Nadu government to form a high level committee to prevent such accidents in the future.
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan too expressed his condolences and asked the State government to provide the maximum compensation to the family of those who had died in the accident.
