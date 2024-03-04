ADVERTISEMENT

Thani Oruvan gets 2015 State award for best film, Madhavan and Jothika best actors

March 04, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The State film awards for the year 2015 will be distributed on March 6 by Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan at T.N. Rajarathinam Kalaiarangam. A government press release said the winners would get a gold medal and cash award.

Thani Oruvan has been announced the best film of the year 2015. The second prize goes to Pasanga 2; third prize to Prabha and the special prize to Irudhi Suttru. The award for the film that depicted highly of women will be given to 36 Vayathinile.

Actor Madhavan has been selected the best actor for his lead role in Iruthi Suttru and Jothika wins the prize for best actress for her role in 36 Vayathinile. Gowtham Karthik will be given the special prize for best actor for his role in the film Vai Raja Vai and Rithika Singh for her role in the film Iruthi Suttru.

The prize for best villain goes to Aravind Swamy. Comedian Singam Puli for his role in Anjukku Onnue and Devadarshini for her role in Thiruttu Kalyanam and 36 Vayathinile get the award for best comedians.

Sudha Kongara gets the award for best director and Gibron for the best music director.

