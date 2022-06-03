Thangkabalu calls for caste census in Tamil Nadu

Former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu government must make efforts like the Bihar and Andhra Pradesh governments to undertake a caste census in the State.

Mr. Thangkabalu said the State should take the lead in conducting a caste census and become an example for other States and ensure protection for all communities.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Congress leader said for all sections of society to get the right social justice, there needs to be a caste census across India. “This will help all the communities to get their rights based on their population and reservation for each community in education, jobs and other sectors,” he said.

He further said this should become a social movement and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must take the first steps on this matter. He said he will meet leaders of all political parties to put forth this demand.