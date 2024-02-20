GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thangam Thennarasu refutes Edappadi Palaniswmi’s allegations

February 20, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, on February 19, refuted the allegation of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had described the budget “as a mirage that would not benefit people.”

“People will deliver the judgment in the Lok Sabha election and we will know that it had benefitted them. Mr. Palaniswami should not forget that the announcements of the AIADMK government had become a damp squib,” he said in a statement.

He said Mr. Palaniswami had accepted the truth that the DMK government had outdone the AIADMK regime in generating more revenue. “He has certified that the DMK government is making all efforts to increase the revenue. The government will earn revenues to pay back the loans,” he added.

Reacting to the AIADMK leader’s claim that the DMK government was borrowing to run the government, Mr Thennarasu said there was nothing wrong in borrowing and governments across the world were borrowing to implement schemes. “But it should be able to repay. The DMK government is capable of repaying the borrowings,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.