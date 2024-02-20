Thangam Thennarasu refutes Edappadi Palaniswmi’s allegations

February 20, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, on February 19, refuted the allegation of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had described the budget “as a mirage that would not benefit people.”

“People will deliver the judgment in the Lok Sabha election and we will know that it had benefitted them. Mr. Palaniswami should not forget that the announcements of the AIADMK government had become a damp squib,” he said in a statement.

He said Mr. Palaniswami had accepted the truth that the DMK government had outdone the AIADMK regime in generating more revenue. “He has certified that the DMK government is making all efforts to increase the revenue. The government will earn revenues to pay back the loans,” he added.

Reacting to the AIADMK leader’s claim that the DMK government was borrowing to run the government, Mr Thennarasu said there was nothing wrong in borrowing and governments across the world were borrowing to implement schemes. “But it should be able to repay. The DMK government is capable of repaying the borrowings,” he said.