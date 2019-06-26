Thanga Tamilselvan likely to be axed from AMMK

The stage looks set for the removal of AMMK propaganda secretary and former Andipatti legislator Thanga Tamilselvan from the party, with its leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran hinting publicly that disciplinary action would be taken against him.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mr. Dhinakaran said he had cautioned his colleague against making “inappropriate statements” while interacting with the media. “On June 20, when I met him, I warned him that if he persisted with his conduct, I would have to remove him from the posts [propaganda secretary and Theni district secretary] being held by him,” he said. Besides, the former legislator had been making statements “unilaterally for quite some time”, he added.

As he had known Mr. Tamilselvan for 20 years, he “gave him a long rope”, the AMMK founder said.

When asked if he would only relieve Mr. Tamilselvan of his party posts or expel him from the party, Mr. Dhinakaran said, “He would understand if he is removed from the party posts.”

The AMMK leader reiterated that the former legislator did not talk much during a discussion held earlier this month on the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly byelections.

To another query, he said he would support a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal.