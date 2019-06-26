Tamil Nadu

Thanga Tamilselvan likely to be axed from AMMK

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran with party leaders Palaniappan, Thanga Tamilselvan and Senthamizhan in Chennai on Saturday, June 1, 2019. File photo

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran with party leaders Palaniappan, Thanga Tamilselvan and Senthamizhan in Chennai on Saturday, June 1, 2019. File photo   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

more-in

Dhinakaran hints at disciplinary action against propaganda secy.

The stage looks set for the removal of AMMK propaganda secretary and former Andipatti legislator Thanga Tamilselvan from the party, with its leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran hinting publicly that disciplinary action would be taken against him.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mr. Dhinakaran said he had cautioned his colleague against making “inappropriate statements” while interacting with the media. “On June 20, when I met him, I warned him that if he persisted with his conduct, I would have to remove him from the posts [propaganda secretary and Theni district secretary] being held by him,” he said. Besides, the former legislator had been making statements “unilaterally for quite some time”, he added.

Also Read
&nbsp;

‘TTV is petty-minded’

 

As he had known Mr. Tamilselvan for 20 years, he “gave him a long rope”, the AMMK founder said.

When asked if he would only relieve Mr. Tamilselvan of his party posts or expel him from the party, Mr. Dhinakaran said, “He would understand if he is removed from the party posts.”

The AMMK leader reiterated that the former legislator did not talk much during a discussion held earlier this month on the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly byelections.

To another query, he said he would support a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 3:52:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/thanga-tamilselvan-likely-to-be-axed-from-ammk/article28139280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY