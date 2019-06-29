Thanga Tamilselvan joins DMK, praises Stalin

The former AIADMK Andipatti MLA and AMMK propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan, who joined the DMK on Friday, said party leader M.K. Stalin had distinct leadership qualities and was capable of taking bold decisions.

“He (Stalin) has proved the dictum of Anna [former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai] that the flowers of the neighbour’s garden too have fragrance. Even though Kalaignar (the late DMK leader Karunanidhi) and MGR (AIADMK founder) had difference of opinion almost 40 years ago, Mr. Stalin does not nurture animosity and it is explained by the recognition and elevation of former AIADMK leaders like E.Ve. Velu, P.K. Sekar Babu, T.M. Selvaganapathy and Senthil Balaji who joined the DMK. We should respect the hard work of Mr. Stalin,” he told reporters after joining the DMK with his supporters at Anna Arivalayam.

Mr. Tamilselvan first hogged the limelight in September 2001 when, within a few months of being elected Andipatti MLA, he resigned his seat to facilitate AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa to get elected to the Assembly. Jayalalithaa was not an MLA then but was sworn in as Chief Minister.

However, within a few days after he vacated his seat, the Supreme Court unseated Jayalalithaa on the grounds that she was convicted in a corruption case. Later, she was acquitted by the Madras High Court and elected from Andipatti.

Asked how a Jayalalithaa-loyalist could join the DMK, he made light of it saying, “After the death of MGR, the AIADMK had split into two and after Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) death it has split into more factions. There is no point in talking about the past. Time has come for the AIADMK and DMK MLAs to travel together.”

According to him, the outcome of the recent Lok Sabha elections proved that Mr. Stalin alone could provide the leadership to the State and get welfare schemes. “That is why I joined the DMK,” he said.

Solitary leadership

Mr. Tamilselvan said a political party headed by a single leader alone could function effectively and the AIADMK, after the Jayalalithaa’s death, was under the control of multiple leaders and was not able to take any decision. “The party is controlled by the BJP and I do not like to join the party at the expense of my self-respect,” he said asked whether he decided against joining the AIADMK because of his rivalry with Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

He said that even though the DMK lost the byelection in R.K. Nagar, Mr. Stalin had proved that his party alone could offer a stable leadership by scoring a major victory in the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly bypolls.

Asked if he had been promised any position in the DMK, he said positions should be given by leadership as a reward for work.

“I am confident that the leadership will take into consideration my work and offer me a position,” he added.

Mr. Tamilselvan said more office-bearers from the AMMK would join the DMK and it would take sometime for him to organise a big meeting.