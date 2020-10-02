Thanga Tamilselvan appointed DMK’s Theni north secretary

Dindigul Leoni, Sabapathy Mohan are propaganda secretaries

The DMK on Thursday bifurcated the Theni district unit of the party and appointed former MLA Thanga Tamilselvan as in-charge-of the Theni (north) district. Mr. Tamilselvan, who had switched over from the AMMK, was earlier holding the post of propaganda secretary.

Former MLA Cumbum N. Ramakrishnan will be in-charge of Theni (south) district.

Party general secretary Duraimurugan said the district had been bifurcated for the purpose of administrative reasons and to ensure effective functioning.

The north district will cover Bodinayakanur and Periyakulam (reserved) Assembly constituencies while the south will include Cumbum and Andipatti constituencies.

“District secretary in the DMK is an important post and I deem it as an honour,” said Mr. Tamilselvan, who was one of the prominent figures of the AIADMK in the district.

He had a difference of opinion with Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and when T.T.V. Dhinakaran formed the AMMK, he had joined him.

He had also functioned as the district secretary of the AIADMK. “It is my responsibility to win the Assembly polls and dedicate the two constituencies to the party leadership,” said Mr. Tamilselvan.

The party has appointed platform speaker Dindigul I. Leoni and former Vice-Chancellor Sabapathy Mohan as propaganda secretaries.

Mr. Duraimurugan said they replaced former Union Minister A. Raja, who had been appointed deputy general secretary of the party and Mr. Tamilselvan.