Thanga Tamilselvan appointed DMK propaganda secretary

Former AIADMK MLA Thanga Tamilselvan, who joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) two months ago after quitting T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s AMMK, was named one of its propaganda secretaries on Friday. At present, the DMK has two propaganda secretaries in senior party leaders and MPs Tiruchi Siva and A. Raja

Mr. Thanga Tamilselvan, a native of Theni district, was given the post as per party rules, general secretary K. Anbazhagan said in a statement.

Mr. Thanga Tamilselvan has represented Andipatti in the Assembly multiple times, and has been a Rajya Sabha member between 2002 and 2008.

After the death of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Jayalalithaa, he vowed allegiance to V.K. Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). In June this year, he left the AMMK and joined the DMK, in the presence of its president M.K. Stalin.

Another former legislator V.P. Kalairajan, who similarly left the AIADMK for the AMMK and later joined the DMK, was named joint secretary in the party’s literary wing.

Party functionary K.M. Nagarajan was appointed the party weavers’ wing secretary. One of the party’s spokespersons and Rajya Sabha member T.K.S. Elangovan was named party’s media secretary.

‘Brewing discontent’

While taking to reporters, AIADMK leader and Minister D. Jayakumar said he was quite certain that there would be disappointments brewing within the DMK. Many DMK workers have been working for years together only to see a person from another party being given a post, he said. The fate of DMK is such that it has to only manage with persons coming from other political parties, he added.