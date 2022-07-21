Thambi is here to paint the State ‘black and white’

A statue of Thambi placed on GST Road in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

July 21, 2022 23:31 IST

The mascot of the soon-to-be-held 44th Chess Olympiad is well on his way to becoming a household name even as preparations for the marquee event barrel on

The Thambi is slowly becoming ubiquitous. When the 44 th Chess Olympiad — the first-ever in Chennai — begins at Four Points by the Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre on July 28 (actual games begin on July 29), the mascot of the biennial chess event will become a household name. Already, Thambi the knight has started to paint Tamil Nadu ’black and white’ and has sprung up at important tourist locations in the State and along the medians of arterial roads in Chennai.

The All-India Chess Federation (AICF), in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, is putting in the hard yards to prepare for the marquee event. The organisers are racing against time but are confident of completing their assigned duties.

R. Anantharam, venue-in-charge (AICF) and Member of the Appeals Committee, said the work for the Olympiad generally starts two years in advance. “For the next cycle (Olympiad 2024), the bidding is already over, and the venue is decided — Budapest (Hungary). Whereas we had just five months to set everything up,” he said. In February 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the World Chess Federation (FIDE), decided to move the event from Moscow, and Chennai was quick to seize the opportunity.

Technicians installing digital chessboards at the venue in Mamallapuram. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The 73-year-old from Sivakasi said the Olympiad would be conducted in two halls. “The work is almost over in both halls. Soon, we should be able to complete everything: the lighting, the carpet, and the tables,” he said.

A veteran of six Olympiads as an Arbiter, Mr. Anantharam said the event was a dream come true for any chess lover and hoped it would be the “best-ever.”

For a sport to thrive, its grassroots should be strong and, according to M.S. Gopakumar, Deputy Chief Arbiter of the Olympiad and Member of the Organising Committee, the best part of the Championships was the response from the grassroots level.

“It has been amazing, to say the least,” he said, highlighting that three u-15 boys and girls from each State (apart from Tamil Nadu) and one u-15 boy and girl selected from every district of Tamil Nadu will watch the tournament live from the venue. “This will inspire the kids and take the sport to the next level. And I believe that we will set a benchmark for others to follow,” he said.

Mr. Gopakumar admits there is pressure to get everything ready on time. “As of now, everything is going to plan. There is lots of work, including logistical issues and registration. We are working 24x7, and with the Tamil Nadu government’s full support, the event will be a huge success,” he said.

The torch relay has not happened in previous Olympiads. And the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural event on July 28, many believe, will give the necessary impetus. “All this will create awareness and motivate more players to take up the sport,” added Mr. Gopakumar.

As a trial run, there will be a rapid FIDE rating tournament at the venue where the Olympiad will take place. “There will be Grandmasters and International Masters, where 1,400 players will play from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the prize money being ₹5 lakhs,” he said.

For S. Vijayalakshmi, India’s first Woman Grandmaster and one who has participated in four Olympiads and won individual silver medals in two editions (2000 & 2002), the Olympiad will have a huge impact on chess. “If you take any sport, you will not see so many countries and players taking part. With an event of such magnitude, the importance of chess is bound to grow. I am happy that chess is getting such recognition,” she said. There is no doubt in Ms. Vijayalakshmi’s mind that chess will become a household name after the Olympiad.

M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, played a key role in ensuring that the Olympiad could be organised in the scenic Mamallapuram without hitches. When AICF approached him, it got the nod within a few minutes.

Speaking at a Sportstar Conclave in Chennai recently, Mr. Stalin said: “Hosting the 44 th Chess Olympiad is a matter of pride for the State of Tamil Nadu. More than 200 countries [187 countries have registered], and nearly 1,000 players will participate for the first time in Chennai. A lot of countries worked hard to host the tournament. With AICF, we decided to bring it to India. Our government was able to make quick decisions and did all the necessary work expeditiously, and we got it [hosting rights].”

Once the action begins on July 29, Thambi will morph into the knights on the chessboards of the players, and that will be the start of a different battle on the 64 squares.