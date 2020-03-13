Thambi Durai, Munusamy and Vasan file papers

CHENNAI

13 March 2020 01:43 IST

Former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker richest among the three Rajya Sabha candidates

TMC leader G.K. Vasan and former AIADMK ministers M. Thambi Durai and K.P. Munusamy on Thursday submitted their nomination papers for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls.

Accompanied by AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and party’s co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the candidates submitted their nomination papers to the Returning Officer on the Secretariat premises here.

According to his affidavit submitted, Mr. Munusamy has movable assets estimated at ₹35,68,472 in his name and ₹73,84,485 in his spouse’s name. He has immovable assets with a current market price of ₹8.03 crore.

The former Minister is a graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in law. He has declared that there were no cases pending against him.

Mr. Thambi Durai, former Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha, also a doctorate in economics, has no cases pending against him. He has declared movable assets estimated at ₹67.84 lakh in his name and ₹7.05 crore in the name of his spouse.

Mr. Thambi Durai has declared immovable assets with a current market value of ₹1.92 lakh in his name and ₹27.86 crore in his spouse’s name, besides ₹2.10 crore in his dependant’s name.

Former Union Minister G.K. Vasan has declared movable assets estimated at ₹1.66 lakh and ₹3.14 crore in his spouse’s name.

He has declared immovable assets with a current market price of ₹4.01 crore in his name and ₹1.51 crore in his spouse’s name.

If there were no other valid nominations, the three AIADMK candidates and the three DMK candidates would be declared elected unopposed.