Thalavai Sundaram relieved of AIADMK Kanniyakumari (East) district secretary post

Former Minister and AIADMK’s Kanniyakumari (East) district secretary N. Thalavai Sundaram was on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) “relieved temporarily” of the responsibilities of the posts of district secretary and organisation secretary.

This was announced by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement, based on the information that Mr. Sundaram had acted contrary to “policies, objectives and rules” of the party.

Apparently, the action followed the former Minister flagging off a rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his part of Kanniyakumari district a few days ago. It is obvious that his presence would have embarrassed Mr. Palaniswami, who has been repeatedly asserting — ever since the party’s break of ties with the BJP in September 2023 — that the AIADMK would have no truck with the national party for the 2026 Assembly polls too.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK contested with the DMDK and did not secure any seat. The Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency was one of the seats where the AIADMK forfeited deposit. In Mr. Sundaram’s Assembly segment, the party got about 7.7% of the votes polled.

Mr. Sundaram held the posts of Public Works, Revenue and Health departments when Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister from 2001 to 2006. Between April 1996 and May 2001, he was an MP (Rajya Sabha). In the 2021 Assembly election, he was elected from Kanniyakumari.