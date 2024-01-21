ADVERTISEMENT

Thaipoosam special trains between Madurai and Palani on Jan. 24, 25

January 21, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

File image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Thaipoosam festival at Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple at Palani special trains will be operated between Madurai and Palani on January 24 and 25.

Train No. 06722 Madurai-Palani special will leave Madurai Junction at 6 a.m. on both days and arrive in Palani at 8.30 a.m. on the same day.

Train No.06721 Palani-Madurai special will leave Palani at 5.45 p.m. on both days and arrive in Madurai at 8.15 p.m. on the same day.

The trains will have 17 Unreserved coaches and will stop at Sholavandan, Kodaikkanal Road, Ambaturai, Dindigul and Oddanchatram.

Cancellation of trains

Southern Railway have cancelled Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram-Secunderabad express trains due to operational reasons.

Train No. 07695 Secunderabad–Ramanathapuram weekly special leaving Secunderabad junction at 9.10 p.m. on January 24 and 31, and Train No. 07696 Ramanathapuram–Secunderabad weekly special leaving Ramanathapuram junction at 9.50 a.m. on January 26 and February 2 are also cancelled.

