Consul-General of Thailand Nitirooge Phoneprasert called on Governor R.N. Ravi in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday.
Thailand Consul-General calls on Governor
CHENNAI
Chennai,
December 11, 2021 01:32 IST
