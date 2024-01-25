GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thai Poosam festival: Thousands witness Jyothi Darshan at Vadalur

The Jyothi Darshan is considered a special event by the followers of the Samarasa Sutha Sanmarga Sathya Sangam

January 25, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
‘Jyoti darshan’ at Sathya Gnana Sabha was founded by Ramalinga Adigalar, popularly known as Vallalar, on the occasion of the Thai Poosam festival at Vadalur.

‘Jyoti darshan’ at Sathya Gnana Sabha was founded by Ramalinga Adigalar, popularly known as Vallalar, on the occasion of the Thai Poosam festival at Vadalur. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Thousands of people witnessed the ‘Jyothi Darshan’ at Sathya Gnana Sabha founded by saint Ramalinga Adigalar, popularly known as Vallalar, at Vadalur on the occasion of Thai Poosam festival on January 25.

A large number of devotees from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry thronged the Sathya Gnana Sabha on January 24 evening to have a glimpse of the holy light kept in the sanctum sanctorum.

Serving of free meal from the very kitchen where Vallalar lit the ever burning stove for preparing and serving food to the people who suffer due to hunger is a tradition here.

The Cuddalore district police had made elaborate arrangements to regulate the crowd and the traffic. About 10 watch towers with CCTVs were installed in various places in Vadalur to monitor the crowd.

Over 800 police personnel led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Disha Mittal were deployed for security.

The Jyothi Darshan is considered a special event by the followers of the Samarasa Sutha Sanmarga Sathya Sangam because it is on that day that all the seven screens of different hues in the Sabha would be removed one after another to reveal the holy light of the lamp kept in the sanctum sanctorum. The organisers permitted the Jyothi Darshan at regular intervals: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. on January 25 followed by 5.30 a.m. on January 26.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.