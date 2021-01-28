Thai Poosam festival | Thousands witness 'Jyothi darshan' at Vadalur

Thousands of people witnessed the ‘Jyothi Darshan’ at Sathya Gnana Sabha (Hall of True Knowledge), founded by Ramalinga Adigalar, popularly known as Vallalar, at Vadalur on the occasion of Thai Poosam festival on Thursday.
A large number of devotees from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry thronged the Sathya Gnana Sabha since Wednesday evening to have a glimpse of the holy light kept in the sanctum sanctorum.
Serving of free meal from the very kitchen where Vallalar lit the ever burning stove for preparing and serving food to the people who suffer due to hunger is a tradition here.
The Cuddalore district police had made elaborate arrangements to regulate the crowd and the traffic. About 21 watch towers with CCTVs were installed in various places in Vadalur to monitor the crowd.
Over 1,200 police personnel led by Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav were deployed for security.
The Jyothi Darshan is considered as a special event by the followers of the Samarasa Sutha Sanmarga Sathya Sangam, because it is on that day that all the seven screens of different hues in the Sabha would be removed one after another to reveal the holy light of the lamp kept in the sanctum sanctorum.The Jyothi Darshan was permitted by the organisers at regular intervals: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. on Thursday followed by 5.30 a.m. on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath