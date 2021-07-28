‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ Award instituted

CHENNAI

28 July 2021 01:21 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has instituted the ‘Thagaisal Thamizhar’ (distinguished Tamil) Award to honour an eminent personality who has contributed a great deal to the welfare of Tamil Nadu and development of the Tamil community.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed that a committee be constituted to select the recipient of the award. It will include Mr. Stalin, the Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture and the Chief Secretary.

The award will be presented by the Chief Minister at the Independence Day celebrations each year. It will include a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a citation.

