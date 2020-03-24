Textile workers demand leave with pay

Alleging that some of the textile units had asked employees to report for work even on Sunday when the ‘Janata Curfew’ was in place, the Tamil Nadu Textile and Common Labour Union (TTCU) urged the government to ensure that all the units provided leave for employees with pay until March 31.

S. Thivya Rakini, president, TTCU, said that her organisation received reports from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul and Madurai districts that some garment units, particularly smaller ones, asked their workers to come for work on Sunday.

“A number of such units had told the workers that they had to come for work till March 31 as well,” she said. Though the companies may be forced to close down due to the imposition of Section 144 in the State from Tuesday evening, she said that there was no certainty on whether these workers would be paid during the closure.

S. Selva Gomathi, managing trustee, Justice Shivraj V. Patil Foundation, which works with women garment workers, said that many of the smaller garment units did not even have the concept of paid weekly holidays. “In such a situation it is unlikely that they will be willing to pay during the closure,” she said.

Highlighting that a considerable number of women workers were single mothers, she said that their families will be the worst affected. “The government must also ensure job security of these women as we are looking at a possible economic slowdown,” she said.

Ms. Thivya Rakini said that though major textile associations have announced closure, they have not clearly indicated whether the workers will be paid. “Instead of appealing to the companies, the government must instruct them to provide salaries,” she said.