Textile units in Tamil Nadu see increased demand from domestic, global markets

Textile units across the value chain in Tamil Nadu — spinning to garment making — are seeing gradual improvement in orders and capacity utilisation.
According to Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor of Indian Texpreneurs Federation, the average capacity utilisation across the value chain is 70%. Orders are up for both, domestic and international markets. In some segments, such as yarn and home texiles, export orders are higher. Apparel makers are currently executing the November season orders. In the domestic market, the retailers are yet to see a surge in demand. However, there is a pent up demand that needs to be met and the manufacturers are catering to it, he said.
The powerloom units at Somanur say that 80% of the looms are operating. “We get orders to run the looms for six days a week. Though our demand for increase in wages is pending, we cannot take it up now. We continue to execute the orders we get at the existing rates,” said Bhoopathi, a job working powerloom weaver.
On the apparel front, almost all the manufacturers in Tiruppur who cater to the domestic market, have orders for at least one shift. Workers are also available from the nearby district, say industry sources.
Manufacturers across the value chain are cautious and do not want to build stocks. They are also not going in for credit sales much. When the migrant workers return in full strength, the capacity utilisation is expected to go up. But, it remains to be seen how demand will increase after October and November, say the sources.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath