Textile, jewelry shops to reopen in 23 more districts in Tamil Nadu

The fresh relaxations were decided following representations received from the general public and traders' associations in this regard.  

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that textile and jewelry shops in 23 more districts (identified as Category-II districts) would be allowed to function from Monday morning (June 28), along with the relaxations granted earlier.

The textile and jewelry shops could function between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. without air-conditioning facilities and by allowing only 50% of their customers, an official release stated. The fresh relaxations were decided following representations received from the general public and traders' associations in this regard.

An official release quoted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appealing to the general public to make use of the additional relaxations responsibly by complying with the Standard Operating Procedure issued in this regard.

The 23 Category-II districts are: Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar

The State government has already allowed non-air-conditioned textile and jewelry shops in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts to operate from June 28.


