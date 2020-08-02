Textbooks to be distributed to T.N. govt. school students from tomorrow

After a long wait, the distribution of free textbooks for students of classes 2 to 5, 7 and 8 from government and government-aided schools will begin from Monday across Tamil Nadu.
School Education Director S. Kannappan said that students of classes 7 and 8 will be given the textbooks first from August 3, and schools can then schedule the distribution of textbooks for the other classes.
“The State government has already issued standard operating procedures for the distribution of textbooks and other resources, which should be strictly adhered to. Schools should inform parents and students to compulsorily wear face masks when they come to the campus,” a circular to all Chief Educational Officers said.
“The textbooks reached us around mid-July and we have been instructed to not allow more than 20 persons on campus in an hour during the distribution,” the headmaster of a city school said.
With video lessons currently being telecast on Kalvi TV for these classes, teachers had asked for the textbooks to be distributed at the earliest.
