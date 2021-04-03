Tamil Nadu

Testing his patience

ADMK Vepanahalli Candidate 2021- K.P. Munusamy.  

In contrast to the histrionics of candidates on the campaign trail, former Minister K.P. Munusamy lost his temper with a man who posed questions to him about the role of the Forest Depart-ment in handling elephants entering human settlements in Vepanapalli. He snapped, saying: “Vote if you want to!” It triggered questions from a section of the audience, forcing the Minister to backtrack, saying he was a man “with impeccable record for integrity in public life.”

Comments
