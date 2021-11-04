Test to fill polytechnic vacancies on Dec. 8

It was to have been held in October

The Teachers Recruitment Board will conduct the examination to fill the vacancies for faculty members at polytechnic colleges on December 8.

The online examination for the direct recruitment of lecturers (engineering/non-engineering) at government polytechnic colleges, which had been announced during 2017-18, were to have been held from October 28 to 31. But it was postponed after the government announced the date for downloading the admit cards.

On Wednesday, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi said the examination was rescheduled as many candidates had complained that they had been assigned to test centres in far-flung districts, questioning the decision in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Department of Higher Education had increased the number of centres from 129 to more than 200. “Those who wish to take the examination need not worry. We are making arrangements to ensure that candidates will have to travel less than 100 km to the exam centres,” he told reporters. A total of 1,38,140 aspirants are taking the test for around 1,060 vacancies.

The examination could not be held in November as several national-level examinations were being held during the month, he said. “Many of these candidates will also take the National Eligibility Test, which is being held from November 20 to 30. There are bank exams too,” he said.