Test positivity rate falls from 27% to 1.5% in six weeks

ICMR asks Corpn. to focus on containment in top 30 divisions

Chennai’s COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) has fallen from 27% in May to just 1.5% on June 20.

At a meeting of officials of the Corporation and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at Ripon Buildings on Tuesday, scientists shared information about the decrease in TPR from 27% on May 10 to 1.6% on June 19, including tests done at government and private facilities. On June 20, the figure reduced further to 1.5% out of about 30,000 people tested in the city.

The positivity rate among samples collected by the Corporation reduced to 0.6% on June 20 (23,800 tests).

Scientists from ICMR have advised the Corporation to focus on COVID-19 containment in the top 30 divisions of the civic body and downsizing of fever survey workers in 170 other divisions that have registered a decrease in TPR. Fever survey workers in the top 30 divisions will not be downsized.

Soorapet registered the highest number of cases in the city in past week.

The Vadaperumbakkam, Chintadripet, Aminjikarai, Ambattur and Old Washermenpet divisions reported a relative surge in cases over the past week, ICMR officials said.

On Monday, just 47 patients were admitted to COVID Care Centres by Corporation officials. A total of 163 COVID-19 patients were identified by Corporation officials in all 15 zones on June 21.

The number of patients seeking tele-counselling has also reduced in the 15 zones. Just seven COVID-19 patients sought psychological counselling on June 21. As a result, the civic body is planning to reduce the number of volunteers.

Just 147 residents in the 15 zones used the special COVID-19 ambulances of the Corporation on June 21. Only 44 ambulances were deployed that day. The civic body had launched 250 ambulances in May.

The deaths per million was highest in Teynampet zone, officials said.

The vaccination coverage of residents aged over 60 is 43%. Around 49% of the residents in the 45 to 59 age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Civic officials have been directed to help those in the 18 to 44 age group as their vaccination coverage is low.

Of the 35 lakh residents in the 18 to 44 age group, just 3.36 lakh have received the first dose of the vaccine.