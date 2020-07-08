Test people for COVID-19 at their homes, says Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said the State government should directly reach out to people in their houses and also allow those with COVID-19 symptoms to directly approach testing centres, instead of waiting for a doctor’s prescription.

In a statement, Mr. Haasan said that though Tamil Nadu is testing around 35,000 samples on a daily basis, there is no ‘widespread testing’. “This is why a perception that only Chennai is severely affected in Tamil Nadu has been created. This led to people leaving Chennai for other districts,” he contended.

He urged the government to reach out to the people in their homes and perform tests after taking all precautions. “This would prevent crowding in hospitals. Like Delhi, the government can reduce the cost of testing too,” he added.