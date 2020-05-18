Tamil Nadu

‘Test kits stock enough for 20 days’

Tamil Nadu has adequate stock of RT-PCR test kits for 20 days, Health Department officials have said.

The State has been testing 10,000 to 14,000 samples a day, on an average, for the past two weeks. The number of samples tested per day touched the 10,000-mark for the first time on May 2 (10,127), while the highest single-day figure was recorded on May 7 (14,195). “We received one lakh test kits on Sunday, as part of weekly supplies from South Korea. There are two lakh test kits available with hospitals, and 1.3 lakh kits with the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. There is no issue of kits being insufficient. In all, we have 3.3 lakh test kits, which is enough for 20 days. No other State is operating with this buffer,” an official said.

Officials noted that the average figure of samples being tested per day was over 10,000, and would increase in the coming weeks due to the inflow of people from other States.

