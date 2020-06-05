Tamil Nadu

‘Test every household in 5 Chennai zones’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday demanded that the government test occupants of every household for COVID-19, in the five zones in Chennai that have seen more number of cases. The zones are Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Kodambakkam, Tiru.Vi. Ka Nagar and Teynampet.

Mr. Stalin, in a statement, slammed the government’s handling of the pandemic, as cases crossed 1,000, every day, in the last four days.

Mr. Stalin also demanded that the government hold talks with the federation of doctors and nurses who threatened to go on a one-day token strike on Friday with a slew of demands.

“Doctors and nurses are involved in the most important work of treating patients and helping them recover during the pandemic. It is unfortunate that this government is constantly keeping them in a state where they have to fight for everything,” Mr. Stalin said.

He also demanded that the government isolate the five zones in Chennai from the rest of the city, ensure that no one from outside enters these zones, provide all essentials to residents of these zones and undertake vigorous door-to-door testing in every household.

The DMK president said that compared to the COVID-19 infection rate in States such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the infection rate in Chennai alone was higher than these States. “Has the AIADMK government realised this,” Mr. Stalin asked. He said that with the ever-increasing numbers, people were getting scared.

He also said that the large-scale movement of vehicles in Chennai raised doubts over whether the curfew was still in force, as claimed by the government.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:14:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/test-every-household-in-5-chennai-zones/article31752277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY