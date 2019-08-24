Terrorists infiltration: Indian Navy on high alert, strict vigil in Tamil Nadu

The Indian Navy has sounded a high-alert at sea following intelligence inputs that six members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have intruded into Tamil Nadu, as strict surveillance continued in various parts of the State for the second day on August 24.

Following intelligence inputs, “the Indian Navy continues to maintain its high alert situation at seas and in coastal areas,” a defence spokesman told PTI at Kochi in Kerala.

Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on August 23 following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT had infiltrated the State by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan on August 23 said the city was under a high alert following information that the terrorists were heading there.

Police said on August 24 that vehicle-checks were intensified on arterial roads and highways connecting Coimbatore city with neighbouring States, and baggage thoroughly checked by armed police personnel.

Similarly checks were on in railway stations, bus-stands and the airport, they said.

The Tamil Nadu commando force carried out a flag march at Mettupalayam, about 35 km from Coimbatore, to instil confidence in people about security.

Armed forces were deployed at temples, mosques and churches, which were normally targeted by terrorists as was done in Sri Lanka recently, police sources said.

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera on August 23 also directed district police chiefs to keep utmost vigil across the State.