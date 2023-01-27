Terrorist, externally-funded PFI has significant presence in T.N., Governor R.N. Ravi says in his R-Day message

January 27, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Reiterating that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was a terrorist and externally-funded organisation, which had operational links with international terrorist organisations, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has said that unfortunately, the organisation had a “significant presence” in Tamil Nadu.

While law enforcement agencies were expected to deal with the organisation sternly, citizens must remain alert in this regard and also assist the law enforcement with timely information on their presence and activities, Mr. Ravi said in his Republic Day message, the text of which was released by the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

“They [the PFI] had the audacity to demonstrate their presence with several dozen targeted bomb attacks in the wake of the Government of India banning it. The aborted major terror attack in Coimbatore further shows their continuing links with international terrorists,” Mr. Ravi said. There were external forces and internal interest groups that were not comfortable with the rise of new India, he said.

‘Temples are the fountainheads of our culture’

Underlining that our country’s ancient temples were our heritage and our identity, he said our temples were the fountainheads and watering holes of our culture. The Governor said the soul of a temple was spirituality, and it was the soul and source of Tamil art and culture including dance, music and songs. Some people tend to look at temples merely as pieces of art and culture, which he contended was “grossly unfair.”

“Stripped of spirituality, it is like a body without soul – a dead body. Such a forensic view of temples will lead to destruction and distortions of not only our proud heritage but also our identity and culture. We must preserve our temples in fullness of their being. In this regard observations of the UNESCO Commission set up by the Madras High Court on the maintenance of our temples and crucial directions of the court deserve urgent attention,” Mr. Ravi said.

Emphasis on affirmative action for SC/ST communities

“We must pay special attention to our brothers and sisters of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Besides affirmative actions to empower women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, we must ensure that crimes against them are meted with swift justice. The poor conviction rate in crimes against women, specially rapes of Dalit women is not acceptable. Perpetrators of crimes against women and Dalits must be met with the full force of justice,” Mr. Ravi said.

Advocating that physically disabled and autistic citizens should have equal rights to live with dignity, he said: “We must pay greater attention to their physical and psychological rehabilitation and emotional well-being.” In our march into the future, he said women’s potential must be optimally harnessed and no section of our society must remain marginalised.

Tribute to literary geniuses

The Governor also paid tribute to the great literary geniuses of Sangam eras whose legacy of great epics, he said, reflected the literary richness and intellectual and philosophical depth of Tamil literature and the glory of her age-old civilization. “We remember the great artists and sculptures and their patron kings – Cholas, Cheras, Pallavas, Pandyas for leaving behind a chain of magnificent living heritage of temples and other centres of spirituality and culture which are the bedrock of Tamil culture and identity.”

Underlining of greatness of Tamil, Mr. Ravi said that the rest of the country must benefit from this priceless wealth. “Besides the Subramania Bharathi Chair in Banaras Hindu University for promotion of Tamil, Tamil becoming a medium for writing UPSC examination for higher civil services, now the Staff Selection Commission which is responsible for recruiting staff for subordinate services in the Central Government departments has adopted Tamil as a language of choice for the prospective aspirants. This will give greater opportunities for Central Government jobs to the aspirants from our State. The Government of India is pushing for Tamil as the language of justice and litigation in the High Court of Madras.”

Protecting interests of Lankan Tamils

India has been maintaining close relations with Sri Lanka and was committed to protecting the legitimate interests of Sri Lankan Tamils, he said. While overall, India’s development commitment to Sri Lanka is close to about ₹40,000 crore of which about ₹5,000 crore was a grant, a significant share of it is towards projects for the benefits of Sri Lankan Tamils, he said.

During the recent economic crisis and resultant food shortage in Sri Lanka, the Government of India promptly responded with necessary assistance, he said and pointed out that the Government of Tamil Nadu also extended humanitarian assistance and sent rice, milk powder and life-saving medicines worth ₹174 crore. “Due to sustained efforts of Government of India, as on date, no Indian fisherman is in Sri Lankan custody,” he said.

The Governor also paid tribute to the “Father of our Constitution” Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, all the brave sons and daughters of India who gave their lives for the freedom of the country, freedom fighters who took part in the freedom struggle, soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, police men and women, farmers, doctors and health workers as well as innovators, entrepreneurs and industrialists who built the country’s economy.

The Governor concluded his message with ‘ Vaazhga Tamizh Nadu, Vaazhga Bharatham.’