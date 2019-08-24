Tamil Nadu

Terror threat: security tightened in Vellore

Vehicles being checked at the Vellore-Andhra Pradesh border.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Intelligence report claims intruders have entered T.N.

Police personnel, including the Railway police and the Railway Protection Force, were on high alert in the wake of intelligence reports claiming that intruders have entered the State with the intention of creating law and order problems.

Railway Police personnel are on vigil at Coimbatore Railway Junction on August 23, 2019, following an intelligence input that six LeT terrorists had intruded into Tamil Nadu and had settled in Coimbatore.

While police conducted vehicle checks at all entry points to Vellore town, a special team was entrusted the job of providing security to the Vellore Fort and Jalagandeswarar Temple. The police have stepped up security near places worship, railway stations and bus terminus across the district. Police teams were involved in conducting security checks at Katpadi, Arakkonam, Jolarpet railway stations along with railway protection force. Inter-State borders were secured with armed police force.

Hand-held metal detectors were used to scan the visitors and their baggage before allowing them to enter the places of worship. A dog squad and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) carried out a joint storming operation on Friday at Sripuram hospital, Golden temple and Vellore old bus terminus. More than 300 policemen were carrying out vehicle checks in Baratharami, Christianpet, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Walajah and Arakkonam.

