Terror module busted, three held

‘Q’ branch police has busted a terror module and arrested three suspects in Bengaluru.

Police sources said the intelligence wing of Tamil Nadu Police had found that a few fundamentalists were planning to wage jihad in several parts of the country and had disappeared from Tamil Nadu from third week of December last year.

Some of them were involved in various communal cases, including one case of a sensational murder, police said. This particular module had developed link with a similar module in Bengaluru and started moving to different parts of country. An operation was launched by the TN police to track their activities in the country. The States concerned were informed about their movement and their cooperation was sought.

In pursuit of the operation, five persons were arrested in Tamil Nadu. Later, three persons - Mohammed Haneef Khan, 29, Imran Khan, 32 and Mohammed Zaid 24 - all residents of Bengaluru were arrested by the ‘Q’ branch officials on Tuesday in Bengaluru with the assistance of Karnatka Police and other agencies.

The arrested persons, along with the weapons recovered from them, were produced before a court in Chennai and remanded in judicial custody.