Terracotta seal found in Agaram

The object is cylindrical in shape with concavity on the body and has flattened ends   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Archaeological excavation in Agaram in Sivaganga district has yielded a fine specimen of terracotta seal.

“The object is cylindrical in shape with concavity on the body and has flattened ends. The face of the seal comprises incised decorations with three segments of thick circles,” said Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who is also in charge of Archaeology.

The texture of the 2.75 cm object is smooth and polished, and the handle part is slightly damaged on lateral side. It weighs 24.6 grams. The depression observed on the body confirms that it was a hand-made object.

R. Sivananthan, director of Keezhadi excavations, said the seal would have been used for making designs on textiles.

“We have unearthed a lot of similar seals in Keezhadi which was a trade centre. Agaram had remained a habitation of people,” he said.


