Terracotta ring well unearthed at Agaram

A terracotta ring well with a diameter of 86 cm has been unearthed at Agaram village during the sixth phase of the excavations at Keeladi and its cluster.
“Although such ring wells have been discovered in the first, second, fourth and fifth phase of excavations, this is the first time it has been discovered in the sixth phase,” said Deputy Director of Archaeology and in charge of the excavations, R. Sivanandam. He added that the well was unearthed one week ago.
Five rings of the well are currently exposed at a depth of 2.28 m and remaining can be seen only upon further digging, he said. Currently, only one-third of the ring well is exposed.
An official from the State Department of Archaeology said that the construction of a ring well is the mark of a sophisticated civilization. “Much of the migration since stone age has been based on the availability of water in a particular area. The inhabitants of Keeladi created a system to ensure that they could make water available to them at all times of the day. This meant that they did not have to keep migrating during summer months. It could also be used for storage,” the official said.
The source added that the well has been constructed with interlocking rings which prevent the seepage of sand into the well and allow the percolation of water and air. The top ring is usually raised, the official said. “Ring wells show that water conservation existed 2,000 years ago. Much of the same construction techniques are used till date,” the official noted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath