Terracotta park inaugurated

60 works by sculptors from across the country on display

The Arts and Crafts Village at Murungapakkam has added one more attraction for tourists in the form of a terracotta park.

Around 60 terracotta works by sculptors from across the country have been displayed in the Tourism Department’s Arts and Crafts Village, which has been modelled on Dilli Haat.

The works being displayed were selected through a competition for terracotta artists, held at the village recently. The park was set up at a cost of ₹35 lakh, an official said.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday inaugurated the facility, in the presence of Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan.

Solar power project

Addressing the media after the inaugural, the Lt. Governor said the territorial administration had evolved several tourism-related projects, and the proposals had been forwarded to the Centre for approval. The village will soon be able to produce 40 KW of solar power. A plant has been set up in the village at a cost of ₹5 crore.

When asked about a meeting of certain Independent legislators with her, the Lt. Governor said they wanted to discuss issues pertaining to their constituency.

Ms. Soundararajan said she was confident that the Chief Minister would not show any discrimination when it came to the development of constituencies. The government would give equal importance to all constituencies, she said.