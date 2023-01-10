ADVERTISEMENT

Terminated T.N. nurses to be given priority in filling of vacant posts through District Health Societies: Health Minister

January 10, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

About 1,800 of the over 2,000 nurses who were hired on an ad hoc basis for COVID-19 management in 2020 and whose services were later terminated will be given priority in the filling of 3,949 posts of nurses, Ma. Subramanian has said

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian. File | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The process to fill 3,949 vacant posts of nurses through the District Health Societies will commence from Wednesday. About 2,600 nurses, who were appointed on an ad hoc basis for COVID-19 management in 2020 and terminated from service, can be recruited to these posts, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday. The termination had led to a series of protests by the nurses.

“A Government Order to fill these vacancies will be issued this evening. It will authorise the District Health Societies, headed by Collectors of 38 districts, to fill the vacancies. They will call for interviews starting tomorrow (Wednesday),” he told reporters.

The Health Secretary has advised the District Collectors to give priority to about 1,800 ad hoc nurses, who were in service, during the recruitment process, the Minister said, adding that of the 100 marks to be scored, 40 marks (two marks each for 20 months) were awarded for those who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All 1,800 nurses can come back into service through this process. Earlier last year, the services of nearly 800 ad hoc nurses were terminated. They too, can take part in the recruitment process. The objective of the government is that no one should be affected. In total, 2,600 nurses can be taken in,” the Minister said.

Mr. Subramanian also said that these nurses were earlier paid ₹14,000 a month, while they will now get ₹18,000 per month

“Many of these nurses were working in large hospitals in the headquarters during the pandemic. Some of them kept petitioning for transfers to their native districts in the last 15 months. This was difficult as they were recruited on a contract basis. Now, they can get posted in their native districts. A list of the nurses has been sent to the Collectors. If they participate in the interviews, they will be given priority and posted,” he said.

Noting that the nurses were of the opinion that these postings were also temporary, the Minister said the possibility of giving them a special concession to prioritise them during future nurses’ recruitment through the Medical Services Recruitment Board for their work during the pandemic will be discussed in consultation with the Chief Minister.

