ADVERTISEMENT

Tenure of CoI on Kallakurichi deaths extended by three months

Published - September 25, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) constituted to go into the Kallakurichi illicit liquor incident by three more months.

Originally, the State government constituted the CoI to be led by retired Madras High Court judge B. Gokuldoss, which was to submit its report within three months. The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the CoI was to inquire into the causes and circumstances leading to the casualties due to the consumption of arrack allegedly mixed with Methanol in Kallakurichi district, resulting in the death of several persons.

It was to suggest suitable preventive measures to avert such occurrences in future and to study the existing rules and regulations governing the storage, transportation and sale of Methanol. It was also to suggest measures for rehabilitation of the affected families.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US