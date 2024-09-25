Tenure of CoI on Kallakurichi deaths extended by three months

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) constituted to go into the Kallakurichi illicit liquor incident by three more months.

Originally, the State government constituted the CoI to be led by retired Madras High Court judge B. Gokuldoss, which was to submit its report within three months. The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the CoI was to inquire into the causes and circumstances leading to the casualties due to the consumption of arrack allegedly mixed with Methanol in Kallakurichi district, resulting in the death of several persons.

It was to suggest suitable preventive measures to avert such occurrences in future and to study the existing rules and regulations governing the storage, transportation and sale of Methanol. It was also to suggest measures for rehabilitation of the affected families.

