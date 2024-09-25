GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tenure of CoI on Kallakurichi deaths extended by three months

Published - September 25, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) constituted to go into the Kallakurichi illicit liquor incident by three more months.

Originally, the State government constituted the CoI to be led by retired Madras High Court judge B. Gokuldoss, which was to submit its report within three months. The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the CoI was to inquire into the causes and circumstances leading to the casualties due to the consumption of arrack allegedly mixed with Methanol in Kallakurichi district, resulting in the death of several persons.

It was to suggest suitable preventive measures to avert such occurrences in future and to study the existing rules and regulations governing the storage, transportation and sale of Methanol. It was also to suggest measures for rehabilitation of the affected families.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.